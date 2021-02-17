As Republicans try to distract from root cause of blackouts, Twitter sparks with videos of disaster

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 17:00 Hits: 3

Countless Texans woke up on Wednesday without power yet again. Some parts of the state are not only living through blackouts but awaiting a fresh dose of concerning weather, including a potential ice storm and even lower temperatures in Austin. All of this while, as we know, the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to roar, perhaps complicating people’s ability to have safely stocked up on food, emergency supplies, or even to safely gather and shelter in place. As reported by The New York Times, the blackouts hit historically marginalized communities and neighborhoods hardest. So far, 21 people have died in the state where 2.7 million households are still without power, as reported by Reuters.

My colleague Mark Sumner already did an excellent deep-dive on the blackouts with a focus on climate change, natural gas, and debunking the Republican rhetoric that the Green New Deal is to blame for this (it isn’t). Here, I’ve rounded up photos and videos from what people in Texas say they’re living through, ranging from burst pipes and fire alarms to flooded living rooms and long lines in the cold in the hope of getting groceries. Let’s check out some first-hand accounts, photos, and videos below.

To get things started, here’s a clip of local Weather Channel coverage.

Believe it or not, this isn't Minnesota, it's Texas! Visibility is low in Texarkana where @mikeseidel is LIVE covering #Viola. Their average *yearly* snowfall is 1.5 inches. pic.twitter.com/6dm3WS2dM4 February 17, 2021

Our first big issue: Potential burst pipes. Burst pipes could also lead to the long-term issue of growing unhoused populations, including, of course, families with children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and other particularly vulnerable groups. And, as covered in this great piece over at the Texas Observer, the state has long waged war against the homeless community. Why does this matter now? Because systemic issues make such dire and unexpected weather extra dangerous for an already marginalized population.

When do we talk about the imminent housing crisis in Texas? Because those bursting pipes are going to render a lot of places uninhabitable. Not just the ones people are living in, unoccupied properties too. February 17, 2021

One person’s tweet showing a ceiling fan with icicles hanging off it has gotten attention beyond just the obvious component of the image. If you look at the ceiling itself, you can see what appears to be a hanging indent above the fan. Twitter users are speculating that bulge could be from water from, you guessed it, a burst pipe. The fear there, of course, is that the ceiling could burst and flood the area. If electricity came back on while that happened, there’s an additional risk, too.

This is how cold it is at my Apartment. As a Texan, yes, I'm certainly not built for this. I don't even care. pic.twitter.com/FMt8imglJp February 16, 2021

Speaking of water, this is a terrifying example of what people are worried about potentially happening.

Serious amount of water at the IMT at the Domain apartments in north Austin. Residents tell KXAN they've been waiting outside since before 9 p.m. because of the issue. pic.twitter.com/9nHPEncNGE February 17, 2021

As well as waking up to a scenario where your fire alarm is going off because a pipe burst.

Woke up to the sounds of fire alarms and a bursted pipe line ???? pic.twitter.com/isVkbgCgn1 February 17, 2021

Or what one person identifies as the ceiling of their bedroom.

So, this just happened to my bedroom ceiling, while I'm laying in my bed, with no electricity in below freezing temperatures. pic.twitter.com/St3tiHdl14 February 16, 2021

Or the ceiling of this living room.

Baby when I tell you texas ain’t built for this weather I mean it. pic.twitter.com/307gmzx8aG February 17, 2021

Oh, and dangerous? A tweet warning people to please not walk on the snow-covered highways because cars could lose control and hit them has gone viral.

Don’t walk on the highway. It is too dangerous. Drivers could lose control and hit you. #ATXtraffic#txdotwxpic.twitter.com/3XDSWCd0XM February 16, 2021

Speaking of going outside, many people are talking about the long, long lines to get into stores for supplies. As one person shared, instead of driving, they walked four miles in the snow to get to HEB, a popular Texas grocery store, and upon arrival, waited in line.

Update: Still no power. It’s impossible to drive out of our apartment complex so we started walking the 4-mile round trip to HEB — this is the line wrapping behind the building. pic.twitter.com/AQGUiRwxfm February 16, 2021

We can’t talk about grocery stores without again stressing that these workers are essential, and, because of that, deserve more money, more benefits, and more job security.

“I came to work so I could charge my phone, I haven’t had power in days,” — An HEB worker H-E-B workers have been our life line for the past year during the pandemic and now through a winter storm. ❤️????@KVUEpic.twitter.com/rj2H26h3Mc February 16, 2021

This video of a super long line is truly shocking. And concerning, when we remember that many people in Texas may not have the appropriate cold-weather gear to be standing outside. For the elderly and people with disabilities, too, having to stand in this cold could be additionally dangerous.

A friend in SW Austin sends this video of a line outside a grocery store. Only 15 items allowed at the checkout. pic.twitter.com/pwUwQQbrhk February 16, 2021

The line outside of the @HEB on South Congress is crazy. An absolutely insane scene. pic.twitter.com/awzVsrEnhK February 16, 2021

The line is so wild, there are reports of a person selling their spot in line.

“Ma’am I just sold my spot in line for $40,” — One man told me. The line outside the HEB in Mueller is now wrapping around the store. @KVUEpic.twitter.com/nNEzwF6hcs February 16, 2021

Including long lines before stores even open.

#TexasBlackout The line to get into HEB an hour before they open. I expect it to wrap around the building within the hour. Why? No power and most stores are closed. Why? Texas insulated and privatized the grid and failed to winterize it. Time to expropriate. It starts here! pic.twitter.com/KASuZhCC9T February 17, 2021

Many on Twitter are also taking the time to stress that jokes about what’s happening in Texas are far from funny—and that progressives really have no place in mocking people for living in a “red state.” Especially when we remember that Texas is a state particularly plagued by gerrymandering and voter suppression.

folks are dying and people are making jokes bc texas is a red state...... wth is wrong with yall February 17, 2021

And, as we know, these real-life examples of people waiting in long lines, in the cold, without proper resources, is not an example of “socialism” or “communism” gone wrong, but people being failed by a Republican-led state that prioritizes the individual over the community.

Remember when they said food lines and power outages would come because of "socialism"? It actually just took Republican leadership in Texas. pic.twitter.com/ano8zEjdy0 February 17, 2021

And speaking of Republican leadership, Gov. Greg Abbott made time to talk about his state’s current crisis by… condemning the Green New Deal, which, by the way, is not a policy guideline his state follows anyway. Texas relies mostly on fossil fuels.

Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ February 17, 2021

He also made time to tweet a meme. Too little, too late when people are … literally freezing.

Here is how one Texan is protecting his outdoor faucet from the cold winter weather. ⁦@Whataburger⁩ of course. pic.twitter.com/YZpfoRlYoU February 14, 2021

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke also pointed out the clear (and sad) similarity between how the state is handling COVID-19 and the blackouts.

Texans are suffering without power because those in power have failed us. As with Covid, a natural disaster has become far deadlier due to the inaction & ineptitude of Abbott and Texas’ Republican leadership. This didn’t have to happen and doesn’t have to continue. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/fqEun4fU97 February 16, 2021

Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro also brought up the important point about monitoring for potential price gouging when it comes to electric bills.

"Even though so many Texans have gone without power now for a day or two, people could get the highest electricity bill they've ever seen because of a spike in costs."@JoaquinCastrotx on price gouging potential during the Texas power outage. #thereidoutpic.twitter.com/QrKpqfYaQe February 17, 2021

