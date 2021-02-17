After decades of hate speech and fearmongering, Rush Limbaugh dead at age 70

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 18:30 Hits: 2

Right-wing radio host and Donald Trump supporter Rush Limbaugh has died at age 70, according to his wife Kathryn Limbaugh. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer,” she stated at the beginning of his radio show, as reported by The New York Times. Limbaugh shared in February 2020 that he had been diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

Throughout his decades-long career, Limbaugh rallied against a wide number of progressive—and even relatively moderate—issues. The ultra-conservative talk show host has a long history of homophobic and queerphobic comments, including as recently as against former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. Limbaugh also infamously slung countless racist attacks at former President Barack Obama (who could forget him slinging the “birther” conspiracy theory?), as well as falsely claimed that prominent women of color, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, were not actually, well, women of color. Limbaugh also rallied endlessly against environmental progress, feminism, and Obamacare. He used his platform to stoke Islamaphobia, transphobia, and shame people living with HIV and AIDS. And, frankly, so much more than can reasonably fit in one article alone.

So, how is the public reacting to the news? While some people have no qualms about celebrating the passing of a person who articulated and fought on behalf of hate and discrimination, others are of the mindset of taking the higher road. Let’s check out some popular tweets and perspectives below.

the most i’ll say about rush limbaugh is that he used his talents to make the world a worse place February 17, 2021

I know it's tempting to lash out, but try to treat Rush Limbaugh with the same dignity, respect, and humanity as he showed to rape victims, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Fluke, Iraq War veterans, refugees, and the victims of mosque shootings. February 17, 2021

if you're under ~30 you probably don't know a lot about Rush Limbaugh, but you have to understand that in the 90s, instead of the massive conservative media ecosystem you see now, there was basically just one extremely racist dude on the radio with tens of millions of listeners February 17, 2021

your reminder that when Jerry Garcia died, Rush Limbaugh called him "just another dead doper. and a dirt bag" February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh passed? May his decisions in this life meet him on the other side. February 17, 2021

Also, can fans of Limbaugh point to anything positive he did or said, beyond belittling their enemies? Here's Limbaugh mocking Michael J. Fox, who is still alive. https://t.co/KabKtbZW88 February 17, 2021

In honor of Rush Limbaugh, I will make conservatives' one joke. Limbaugh's pronouns are dead/dead. February 17, 2021

Rush is gone, but his legacy lives on. every time a 53 year old who’s never had so much as a blister in his entire life makes an absurdly racist remark about a black quarterback’s work ethic, Rush is smiling up at him from below February 17, 2021

If you don’t want me talking bad about a dead Rush Limbaugh maybe he should have done something good when he was alive. February 17, 2021

god sending rush limbaugh to hellpic.twitter.com/CGCOjs1fj8 February 17, 2021

All of this and Trump gave him the Medal of Freedom back in 2020. Even more importantly, however, Limbaugh and his platform offered (false) legitimacy to racist, hateful, fearmongering ideas and conspiracy theories. Now, it’s as important as ever to fight against hate speech of all forms, including when it comes from people with massive platforms.

