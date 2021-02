Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 13:35 Hits: 1

Economic forecasting models have long been notoriously inaccurate in predicting inflation, and COVID-19 has further complicated the challenge. Those who heed current consensus forecasts of persistently low price growth could be in for a rude awakening.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/why-covid19-pandemic-could-lead-to-higher-inflation-by-axel-weber-1-2021-02