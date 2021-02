Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 09:27 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will be by his wife's side on Thursday (Feb 18) when the High Court delivers its decision in the corruption case of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/17/najib-to-support-rosmah-on-decision-day-of-her-corruption-trial