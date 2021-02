Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 04:10 Hits: 4

Opponents of Myanmar's military coup called for more big protests on Wednesday to show that the army's assertion of widespread public support for overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and holding new elections was false.

