Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 06:29 Hits: 3

As the terrorism trial for Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” is set to start on Wednesday, his family says the critic of longtime Rwandan President Paul Kagame has no chance at a fair trial and might die from poor health behind bars.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210217-hotel-rwanda-hero-goes-on-trial-for-terrorism-in-paris