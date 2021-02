Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 07:49 Hits: 3

PUTRAJAYA: The government has yet to discuss long-term support for vaccines should there be a need to be inoculated annually against Covid-19, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/17/covid-19-no-discussion-on-vaccinations-over-the-long-term-yet-says-khairy