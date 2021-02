Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 08:23 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: The special task force to ensure the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pick) will comprise government agencies and civil society, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/17/govt-agencies-civil-society-in-covid-19-immunisation-special-task-force-says-khairy