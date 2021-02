Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 07:17 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: A US Navy warship sailed by islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Wednesday (Feb 17) in a freedom of navigation operation, marking the latest move by Washington to challenge Beijing's territorial claims in the contested waters. The US Navy's Seventh Fleet said destroyer ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/south-china-sea-us-navy-ship-sail-fonop-freedom-of-navigation-14217176