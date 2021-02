Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 17:24 Hits: 1

RB Leipzig meet Liverpool in a much-anticipated Champions League game between two of Germany’s most prominent coaches. Julian Nagelsmann sees an opportunity for Leipzig, but rejects the idea that Liverpool are in crisis.

