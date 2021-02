Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 08:34 Hits: 1

Facing a labor shortage after World War II, Germany designed a program to bring in so-called guest workers. The documentary "Gleis 11" by Cagdas YĆ¼ksel tells their story.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-documentary-film-honors-germany-s-guest-workers/a-56573237?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf