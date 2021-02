Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 09:15 Hits: 1

Police report that the bus carrying more than 50 passengers plunged off a bridge in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. Officials said that rescuers have recovered 40 bodies.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-dozens-die-after-bus-crashes-into-canal/a-56583297?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf