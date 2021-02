Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 09:28 Hits: 1

Scores of Afghan civilians were killed in 2009 when a German commander ordered a NATO airstrike on two stolen fuel tankers. German courts have repeatedly rejected bids by the victims' families to seek damages.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kunduz-airstrike-european-rights-court-rules-german-response-was-adequate/a-56582314?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf