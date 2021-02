Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 12:19 Hits: 1

The country's health minister is aiming to extend testing capacities and also wants to make home tests available to all once they receive regulatory approval.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-plans-to-offer-free-rapid-covid-tests/a-56587090?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf