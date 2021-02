Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:26 Hits: 2

India's government has been supplying countries around the world with free coronavirus vaccine doses. However, there is some worry that this "vaccine diplomacy" will come at a cost to vulnerable Indians.

