Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 18:23 Hits: 4

PARIS (Reuters) - France's National Assembly on Tuesday approved legislation designed mainly to counter a rise in Islamism in towns and cities which the government says threatens national unity. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/17/french-assembly-passes-bill-aiming-to-curb-islamism