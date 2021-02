Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 19:28 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States was "disturbed" by reports that additional criminal charges have been filed against Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains detained after the military staged a coup on Feb. 1, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday. Read full story

