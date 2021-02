Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 19:08 Hits: 5

Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkish-opposition-presses-government-for-answers-over-iraq-killings-14212556