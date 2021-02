Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 16:53 Hits: 3

Actor Ethan Hawke brings his own experiences to bear on a novel about a performer facing the challenges of a Broadway play and a failed marriage.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2021/0216/Ethan-Hawke-s-A-Bright-Ray-of-Darkness-draws-on-his-acting-career?icid=rss