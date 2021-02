Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 17:17 Hits: 4

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which accuses her of violating coronavirus restrictions and could hold her indefinitely without trial. The military has been ramping up pressure on protesters in the past week.

