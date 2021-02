Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 17:25 Hits: 4

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist, will become the first woman and first African to head the World Trade Organization. A Harvard University graduate, she says her mind is set on producing results that will “make Africa and women proud.”

