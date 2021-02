Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 09:30 Hits: 2

The Polish government's attack on the economic underpinnings of free media is no less an assault on democracy than the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters. Behind both are lies, violent rhetoric, and the perversion of politics and public life.

