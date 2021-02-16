The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Case for Prosecuting Trump: Elie Mystal on Why Criminal Charges Are Still Possible — and Needed

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg1 ellie trump 1

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she has authorized a 9/11-style commission to further investigate the January 6 insurrection and the actions that led up to it, as calls grow for the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump after his acquittal in his second Senate impeachment trial. The Nation’s justice correspondent Elie Mystal says House impeachment managers presented “a fairly compelling case for criminal liability” for Donald Trump over the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “I think there’s a case for indictment. I think we should at least try,” he says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/2/16/elie_mystal_impeachment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version