Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 08:14 Hits: 6

Prosecutors have demanded that the Kremlin critic and opposition activist Aleksei Navalny be fined 950,000 rubles ($13,000) for allegedly slandering a World War II veteran.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kremlin-critic-aleksei-navalny-back-in-court-for-slander-trial/31105268.html