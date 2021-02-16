'We must get to the truth': Pelosi announces far-reaching probe into Trump's insurrection

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 03:19 Hits: 6

Following demands for such a probe both before and subsequent to the Senate's decision over the weekend to acquit former President Donald Trump for inciting the January 6 violence on Capitol Hill, Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Monday afternoon that she has authorized a 9/11-style commission to further probe the events of that day as well the various dynamics and actions that led up to it.

In a letter to congressional colleagues Monday, Pelosi said that an initial probe and report presented by (ret.) Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré focused on the security failings of January 6, as well as the case presented during the impeachment hearings in the House and the trial in the Senate make clear that a more comprehensive investigation is warranted.

"It is clear from [Honoré's] findings and from the impeachment trial that we must get to the truth of how this happened," Pelosi stated.

According to Pelosi's letter:

To protect our security, our next step will be to establish an outside, independent 9/11-type Commission to "investigate and report on the facts and causes relating to the January 6, 2021 domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex… and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power, including facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other Federal, State, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region."

As we prepare for the Commission, it is also clear from General Honoré's interim reporting that we must put forth a supplemental appropriation to provide for the safety of Members and the security of the Capitol.



CNNreports that a "commission of this nature would be established by a statute, passed by both chambers and signed into law by the President. The commission members would not be elected leaders and would be outside the government."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/02/pelosi-commission/