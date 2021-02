Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 09:05 Hits: 6

The two men face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Central African Republic. These include murder, torture, mutilation, persecution and the conscription of child soldiers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/war-crimes-trial-of-ex-car-soccer-boss-and-rambo-begins/a-56582327?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf