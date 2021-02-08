Category: World Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 21:53 Hits: 4

"The next multilateral naval exercise will be held in the northern Indian Ocean in mid-February 2021," Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan confirmed in an interview with Russian news agency RIA Novosti on Monday.

The senior Russian diplomat has detailed that this trilateral exercise seeks to "work in cooperation in search and rescue operations and measures to ensure the safety of navigation."

The last joint maneuver between these three countries called the "Maritime Safety Belt," was held in December 2019.

Then, Iran claimed that the exercises showcased the three countries' naval authority and specified that one of the drills' most significant achievements was the message that the Islamic Republic "cannot be isolated."

Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan’s full interview with RIA Novosti on Russia-Iran relations - interview covers the renewal of the 2001 treaty on mutual relations, Bushehr, Syria, JCPOA, military-technical cooperation, upcoming trilateral naval exercises https://t.co/35xreSWlWj February 8, 2021

Moreover, the Persian country's authorities emphasized that the joint maneuvers represent three friendly countries' unity in the face of global imperialism.

Iran maintains growing ties with Russia and China in different fields, among which the military sector stands out. All three nations have been subjected to a fierce campaign of sanctions and pressure by the U.S.

However, although it continues to increase its military and naval power, among other fields, Iran assures that it has no intention of attacking anyone. Still, any move against it, especially on the part of the U.S. and its allies, will be responded with full force and in the shortest possible time.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Iran-China-and-Russia-Carry-Out-Joint-Maneuver-in-Indian-Ocean-20210208-0020.html