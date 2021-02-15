Germany Will Not Reject Russian Vaccine if Authorized by the EU

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 13:08 Hits: 4

The German Federal Government spokesperson Steffen Seibert on Monday announced that his country will not reject Russian and Chinese COVID-19 vaccines if the European Union (EU) allows its use.

He pointed out that it does not matter where the vaccine is produced if it is certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and authorized by the European Commission (EC).

"If the Russian or any other vaccine complies with that process, and if it is proven safe and effective, it can be used in Germany or any other EU country," Seibert said.

The manufacturers of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have already applied to the EMA for certification. So far, however, it is not known whether China has already initiated this process.

The German statements come amid a debate about the authorization of the Russian vaccine. Last week, for example, Lithuania's Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte assured that her country will not immunize its citizens with Sputnik V because Moscow's offer is part of a "geopolitical game".

Notwithstanding such statements, the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell expressed his confidence that the Russian vaccine will be approved by the Union.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin also held a telephone conversation in which they explored the possibility of cooperating to facilitate the certification of the vaccine and to produce it jointly.

