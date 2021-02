Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:14 Hits: 5

Rockets struck an American airbase in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, killing one foreign civilian contractor. It was the deadliest attack on US-led forces in nearly one year.

