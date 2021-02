Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 03:43 Hits: 6

A volley of rockets targeting an airbase in Iraq's Kurdistan region killed a foreign civilian contractor and wounded five others and a US soldier, the US-led coalition said.

