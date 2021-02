Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 04:07 Hits: 6

The United Nations special envoy has warned Myanmar's army of "severe consequences" for any harsh response to protesters demonstrating against this month's coup in a call with the military leadership, a U.N. spokesman said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210216-un-envoy-warns-myanmar-s-junta-not-to-attack-protestors