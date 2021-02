Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:20 Hits: 5

OSLO: Norwegian telecom operator Telenor on Monday (Feb 15) said that concerns for its employees' safety had stopped it listing forced Internet outages in Myanmar following the Feb 1 military coup. READ: Myanmar experiencing 'near-total Internet shutdown' While the junta has repeatedly forced ...

