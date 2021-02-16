Monday Night Owls. Reich: With Trump out, will the U.S. finally bury Reaganism?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 03:15 Hits: 4

Robert Reich writes—Out of the Ashes of Trump, Will the U.S. Finally Bury Reaganism?Ronald Reagan convinced the nation that big government was the problem. It was rubbish.

Republican infighting has created a political void into which Democrats are stepping with far-reaching reforms. Biden and the Democrats, who now control the White House and both houses of Congress, are responding boldly to the largest social and economic crisis since Great Depression. Importantly, they are now free to disregard conservative canards that have hobbled America’s ability to respond to public needs ever since Ronald Reagan convinced the nation that big government was the problem.

The first is the supposed omnipresent danger of inflation and the accompanying worry that public spending can easily overheat the economy. Rubbish. Inflation hasn’t reared its head in years, not even during the roaring job market of 2018 and 2019. “Overheating” may no longer even be a problem for globalized, high-tech economies whose goods and services are so easily replaceable. Biden’s ambitious plans are worth the small risk, in any event. If you hadn’t noticed, the American economy is becoming more unequal by the day. Bringing it to a boil may be the only way to lift the wages of the bottom half. The hope is that record low interest rates and vast public spending generate enough demand that employers will need to raise wages to find the workers they need. A few Democratic economists who should know better are sounding the false alarm about inflation, but Biden is wisely ignoring them. So should Democrats in Congress. Another conservative bromide is that a larger national debt crowds out private investment and slows growth. This view hamstrung the Clinton and Obama administrations as deficit hawks warned against public spending unaccompanied by tax increases to pay for it. (I still have some old injuries from those hawks.) Fortunately, Biden isn’t buying this, either. [...]

Meet the Undercover Anti-Fascists, by Andy Kroll. Embedded with the team of anti-fascist researchers and activists who infiltrate and expose Proud Boys, neo-Nazis, militias, and other members of the violent far right.

The inside story of how the Pentagon blocked efforts to end the Iraq War, by Matthew Petti

'Lazy,' 'Money-Oriented,' 'Single Mother':How Union-Busting Firms Compile Dossiers on Employees, by Lauren Kaori Gurley.Leaked files from IRI Consultants, a top union avoidance firm hired by Google, show how it collects data on workers' personality, motivations, and work ethic to bust unions.

”I know what it’s like to be on food stamps and to piece together health care for my daughter and me. I had a lot of experiences that could help my district. Every day, Americans go hungry or can’t get health care. Not to mention those who are homeless, or veterans who aren’t getting the help they need. We need to fight on behalf of all the people in this country. The more people we have in office who can relate to things that happen every day to Americans, the better off we’ll be.” ~~Rep. Debra Haaland,“Native Americans Take Power” (February 2019)

