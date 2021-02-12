Impeachment Trial: Democrats Warn That Trump Would Use Political Violence Again If Not Convicted

Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 13:12 Hits: 2

Democratic House impeachment managers have wrapped up their case against Donald Trump, saying the former president remains a threat and should be convicted of inciting the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The trial now moves ahead to Trump’s legal team presenting their defense. We air highlights from the third day of the impeachment trial, including lead House impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin’s reiteration of Trump’s long history of inciting violence prior to January 6. “Is there any political leader in this room who believes that if he is ever allowed by the Senate to get back into the Oval Office, Donald Trump would stop inciting violence to get his way?” Raskin said. “President Trump declared his conduct totally appropriate. So if he gets back into office and it happens again, we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves.”

