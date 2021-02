Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 15:34 Hits: 2

The J&J jab has proven to be less effective than other vaccines, though it can be administered with just one shot. The EMA has given a clean bill of health to the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-johnson-johnson-vaccine-66-effective/a-56377316?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf