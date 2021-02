Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:03 Hits: 1

The early development of COVID-19 vaccines should have helped Western nations gain more influence over Africa. But from an ethical and organizational standpoint, they have blown it spectacularly, writes DW's Cai Nebe.

