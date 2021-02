Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 08:36 Hits: 1

Myanmar's brief experiment with democracy has ended, jeopardizing billions of dollars in foreign investments. A tough response from the EU and the US risks pushing the country further into China's economic orbit.

