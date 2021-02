Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:04 Hits: 1

A day after the UAE's Hope probe entered into the orbit of Mars, China has followed suit. The Tianwen-1 craft arrived on time, ahead of Friday's Lunar New Year celebrations. In May, the probe will land a rover on Mars.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-tianwen-1-enters-mars-orbit/a-56524320?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf