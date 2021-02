Category: World Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 21:25 Hits: 1

RB Leipzig got the better of Augsburg at the start of matchday 21 in the Bundesliga, but it was news about one of their players off the field that made headlines.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-rb-leipzig-beat-augsburg-as-dayot-upamecano-departure-looms/a-56554485?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf