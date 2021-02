Category: World Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 16:31 Hits: 1

Edin Terzic is under pressure after a 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim gave Dortmund five points from six games. Even with Marco Rose on the way, Dortmund's biggest issue is not the man in the dugout, DW's Matt Pearson writes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-borussia-dortmund-s-real-problem-isn-t-edin-terzic/a-56560145?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf