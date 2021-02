Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 12:07 Hits: 1

At least 65 media and rights workers have been killed in a series of attacks across the country since 2018, the report said. The number of attacks rose substantially since the start of peace talks in September 2020.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-targeted-killings-of-65-media-rights-workers/a-56572449?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf