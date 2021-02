Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 14:46 Hits: 1

For the third time in two weeks, Myanmar's junta has shut off the internet to restrict the flow of information for protesters. A new cybersecurity law would permit officials to arrest the military's online critics.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-coup-military-hardens-online-censorship-campaign/a-56574941?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf