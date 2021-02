Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:22 Hits: 1

Senior members of the North Korean regime have a habit of dropping out of sight for weeks or even months. Kim Jong Un's wife hasn't been seen in public for over a year, and Pyongyang watchers are wondering where she is.

