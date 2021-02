Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:36 Hits: 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Marco Rose has decided to leave the club in the summer, the Bundesliga side has confirmed. The 44-year-old's next destination will be Borussia Dortmund.

