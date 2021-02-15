Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:19 Hits: 2

Many people breathed a sigh of relief after the UK and EU reached a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal last year. But for French fishermen in Normandy and Brittany opposite the Channel Islands, Brexit spells disaster. The accord nullified their access to fish in Jersey's territorial waters. After pressure from Brussels and France, the island issued temporary licences to French boats – but these are due to expire at the end of April. FRANCE 24's David Gilberg and Julia Kim went to meet fishermen caught up in the post-Brexit bureaucratic storm.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/focus/20210215-jersey-french-fishermen-caught-up-in-post-brexit-bureaucratic-storm