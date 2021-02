Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 15:57 Hits: 2

Germany said on Monday its decision to impose border controls with the Czech Republic and Austria is a temporary measure of last resort and it defended a lockdown extension against business demands for a roadmap toreopening.

