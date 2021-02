Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 17:14 Hits: 5

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday listed AstraZeneca and Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, widening access to the relatively inexpensive shot in the developing world.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210215-who-approves-oxford-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-for-emergency-use