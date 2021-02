Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 19:26 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and the United States are in talks on a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed for spying, within two to three months, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/16/exclusive-russia-in-prisoner-swap-talks-with-us-over-detained-american---lawyer