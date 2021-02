Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 19:58 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON/ANKARA (Reuters) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/16/us-reassures-turkey-over-executions-after-erdogan-calls-response-039a-joke039