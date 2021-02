Category: World Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 21:07 Hits: 6

ERBIL (Reuters) - At least three mortar shells landed near Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq without causing any casualties, Kurdish Peshmerga sources said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/16/mortar-shells-land-near-erbil-airport-iraqi-kurdish-security-sources-say